Sports News | 16 September 2016 18:10 CET

Cristiano Ronaldo: Striker helps son with homework

After leaving his very own homework for the last minute against Sporting CP, Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a photo onto social media in which he is helping his son, Cristiano Jr., with his schoolwork.

In Spain, schools are known to start in mid-September, somewhat later than other countries due to the summer heat.

With hard work and dedication, Ronaldo looks to instill the qualities necessary to build the foundation for a year filled with success.

all that best father giving to his childred is there best tranning and education
By: baba kintampo
