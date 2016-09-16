Ghana Premier League: Kotoko suspend six players

Asante Kotoko have demoted and fined six players after breaking the code of ethics of the club.

The players have been demoted to the U-17 team of Asante Kokoto and will, therefore, have no part to play in their final day game against WEST African Football Academy on Sunday.

"It is true. I have suspended six players," Michael Osei, the head coach of Kotoko told Nhyira FM.

"Samuel Kyere, Emmanuel Asante, Eric Ofori Antwi, Ahmed Adams, Atta Kusi and Theophilius Nyame but with Samuel Kyere, he has been demoted to the U-17 team and have been fined by the club as well.

"I am a disciplined coach and I want to exercise to the players because I always tell them that to play for Kotoko is a big honor to you as a player."

Asante Kotoko are currently lying 5th on the Ghana Premier League log, with just a game remaining.

