Mubarak Wakaso sends touching get well soon message to injured former team mate

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso has sent a get well message to his former team mate at Las Palmas.

The Ghanaian is now with Greek giants Panathinaikos but did not forget to wish his former team mate Jonathan Vieri all the best.

Wakaso is really loved by the Las Palmas locker room after he left a good impression during his time with the team.

Hermano @jonathanvieraramos21 volve con forsa el equipo necista tu ayuda 💪🏼🔥âš½ï¸ @jonathanvieraramos21 #piopio 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/kFwcPkDfUt

— M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) September 14, 2016

