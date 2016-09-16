Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 17:25 CET

UEFA Europa League: Baba Rahman named in team of the Week

Baba Rahman has been named in the UEFA Europa League Team of the Week, following his fabulous goal on Thursday against OC Nice in the UEFA Europa League.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian scored in the 75th minute to give the German giants an away victory on the opening day of the UEFA Europa League.

Baba Rahman was one of the defenders selected in a 4-3-3 formation.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN TWO WOMEN IS USUALLY ONLY THE CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE THIRD
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img