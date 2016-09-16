UEFA Europa League: Baba Rahman named in team of the Week

Baba Rahman has been named in the UEFA Europa League Team of the Week, following his fabulous goal on Thursday against OC Nice in the UEFA Europa League.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian scored in the 75th minute to give the German giants an away victory on the opening day of the UEFA Europa League.

Baba Rahman was one of the defenders selected in a 4-3-3 formation.

