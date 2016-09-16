Stupendous Baba Rahman in UEFA Team of the Week

Ghana's Baba Rahman made it into the UEFA Team of the Week following his stupendous performance for Shalke 04 in their game against Nice in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday.

A 75th minute strike by the Ghana defender won the day for the visitors as they run away with all the three points from the Allianz Riviera.

Baba was loaned by Chelsea to the Bundesliga side and has since proved a magnificent addition to the German side.

The Black Stars left back has been in a tremendous form for the Blues since joining them at the beginning of this season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com