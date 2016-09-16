Aduana Stars boss Cioaba Aristica threatens to quit because of poor officiating in the Ghana Premier League

Aduana Stars hard working coach Cioaba Aristica who rescued the club from a poor start to the season has made known his ambitions to let go off his job after current campaign.

According information in the media Cioaba has grown frustrated that winning a game is not based on a team's performance.

'The coach has told us that he is not willing to continue with us after this season,' Aduana spokesperson said

'It's mainly because of what happened in Wa and he has grown frustrated.'

'He has also informed us that he is not willing to take on any job from Ghana.'

