Former Ghana striker Emmanuel Clottey joins Northern Cypriot side Yalova FC

Former CAF Champions League top scorer Emmanuel Clottey has joined Northern Cypriot side Yalova FC.

He is teammates with Samuel Kingston, younger brother of ex internationals Richard and Laryea and Theophilus Mensah.

Clottey has now overcome the troubles that hindered his career after illegally terminating his contract with Tunisian outfit Esperance.

The 29-year-old was slapping a staggering US$180,000 fine which denied him from playing for Asante Kotoko two seasons ago.

Clottey has had stints in Austria (FC Wackner Innsbruck), Denmark (Odense BK), Tunisia (Esperanace de Tunis) and the United Arab Emirates (Al Dhafra SCC).

