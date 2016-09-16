Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 17:25 CET

Former Ghana striker Emmanuel Clottey joins Northern Cypriot side Yalova FC

Former CAF Champions League top scorer Emmanuel Clottey has joined Northern Cypriot side Yalova FC.

He is teammates with Samuel Kingston, younger brother of ex internationals Richard and Laryea and Theophilus Mensah.

Clottey has now overcome the troubles that hindered his career after illegally terminating his contract with Tunisian outfit Esperance.

The 29-year-old was slapping a staggering US$180,000 fine which denied him from playing for Asante Kotoko two seasons ago.

Clottey has had stints in Austria (FC Wackner Innsbruck), Denmark (Odense BK), Tunisia (Esperanace de Tunis) and the United Arab Emirates (Al Dhafra SCC).

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The most important things in life are not things at all
By: Princess Kukua (USA)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img