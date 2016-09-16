Ande Ayew: West Ham midfielder steps up recovery with rehabilitation drills

West Ham have confirmed Andre Ayew is "progressing well" as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Slaven Bilic has had a huge injury list to contend with in the early stages of the season, which has contributed to the Hammers' poor start.

Ayew, 26, picked up a thigh problem just minutes into his Hammers debut last month against Chelsea. Read more: Black Stars midfielder tips Juventus to retain Serie A title

"Aaron Cresswell and Andre Ayew are both progressing very well and have both been running this week as they continue their recoveries from a knee and thigh injury respectively,' Stijn Vandenbroucke, Head of Medical and Sports Science at West Ham, said.

Ayew is expected to return in late November but have already started running as he steps up their rehabilitation programmes. Read more: Andre Ayew thanks Black Stars for the love

West Ham are languishing in 17th place ahead of this week's trip to West Brom and several other key players are set to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh