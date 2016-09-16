Leicester City: Danny Drinkwater has doubts over Daniel Amartey's age

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater says he was stunned to learn that team-mate Daniel Amartey is only 21 years old.

Champions Leicester have lost the dynamic N'Golo Kante - who is due back at the King Power Stadium with his new club Chelsea in the League Cup next week - from their title-winning engine room.

play Amartey and Marc Albrighton congratulate two-goal Riyad Mahrez during Wednesday's win

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh