Sports News | 16 September 2016 16:41 CET
Leicester City: Danny Drinkwater has doubts over Daniel Amartey's age
Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater says he was stunned to learn that team-mate Daniel Amartey is only 21 years old.
Champions Leicester have lost the dynamic N'Golo Kante - who is due back at the King Power Stadium with his new club Chelsea in the League Cup next week - from their title-winning engine room.
play Amartey and Marc Albrighton congratulate two-goal Riyad Mahrez during Wednesday's win
