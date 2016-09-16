Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 16:41 CET

Leicester City: Danny Drinkwater has doubts over Daniel Amartey's age

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater says he was stunned to learn that team-mate Daniel Amartey is only 21 years old.

Champions Leicester have lost the dynamic N'Golo Kante - who is due back at the King Power Stadium with his new club Chelsea in the League Cup next week - from their title-winning engine room.

play Amartey and Marc Albrighton congratulate two-goal Riyad Mahrez during Wednesday's win

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Living a Life that Matters is not a matter of chance or by birth but by choice. Choose to live a life that Matters
By: SAMUEL OCRAN PALMY
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img