Ghana Athletics Association: Three Ghanaian athletes to study in the United States

After a fine season that saw many of our athletes achieve important career milestones, the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) announces that Martin Owusu-Antwi, Safia Bright and Agnes Abrokwah have taken up college scholarships in the USA as of the first semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

The trio have already left Ghana for their new schools and will be seeking to further their education and career development, while also developing their athletic talent.

