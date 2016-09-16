Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Athletics | 16 September 2016 16:41 CET

Ghana Athletics Association: Three Ghanaian athletes to study in the United States

After a fine season that saw many of our athletes achieve important career milestones, the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) announces that Martin Owusu-Antwi, Safia Bright and Agnes Abrokwah have taken up college scholarships in the USA as of the first semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

The trio have already left Ghana for their new schools and will be seeking to further their education and career development, while also developing their athletic talent.

play Martin Owusu-Antwi

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Athletics

Before you get married, keep both eyes open,and after you marry, close one eye."
By: Fiona Adomako
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img