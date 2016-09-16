Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 16:41 CET

Morteza Mehrzadselakjani: Meet the tallest ever Paralympian

Iran has a volleyball player that is 8-foot-1. This is not a typo.

Morteza Mehrzad, the tallest man in Iran, is competing at the Paralympics in Rio in sitting volleyball. The net is about four feet high, and players sit and slide across the floor.

According to a feature by Ben Shpigel in the New York Times, Mehrzad sustained a pelvis injury in a bike accident when he was 16, which caused his right leg to stop growing. His left leg ended up being six inches longer.

Mehrzad, who is almost 29 now, began playing sitting volleyball five years ago when Iran's coach saw him featured on a TV show about "people with physical abnormalities and unusual talents."

Here is Mehrzad dominating in the video below...

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

God bless Mills
By: Kwaku Frimpong Manso
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img