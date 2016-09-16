Ghana Premier League: Wa All Stars league triumph will motivate clubs in the North - Ayariga

The buzz and the claims of exemplary message accompanying Wa All Stars triumph in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League continue as the football fraternity in the North digest the club's success.

Wa All Stars became the first team in the Northern part of Ghana to win the league after edging Aduana Stars 2-1 in a thrilling penultimate clash at the WA Park on Wednesday.

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo termed their success a 'unifier' because politicians in the region buried their political differences to cheer together.

The former Youth and Sports Minister, Mahama Ayariga says the historic feat achieved by the Northern Blues will motivate teams in Northern Ghana to be more competitive in the league. READ MORE: Danny Drinkwater has doubts over Daniel Amartey's age

According to him, success is achieved through proper organisation, and any team can be Champions when the structures available are conducive.

'I am very impressed with their performance and it was something that I have said by my own observation that when it comes to the league, any team that is well organized can pull a surprise like what Wa All Stars have done,'' he said to Joy FM.

Enus Adepa, formerly a Vice Chairman of Asante Kotoko's Chapters Union in Takoradi, who led Division One side King Solomon FC to finish third in the GN Bank DOL last season, took the team from eleventh in their previous season to first, and former MP for Bawku central reckons his rich experience in the local scene was key to the their glory. READ ALSO: David Duncan on the radar of Kenyan top-­ flight side AFC Leopard

"If you look at the level of the coach, I am not surprised that they have been able to win the league. I know other teams can equally do this and I am urging the other teams that with proper organization and proper resources, they can also win the league.

"There are were good talents up North and I believe Wa All Stars winning the league will give let the GFA give attention and consider players in the North," he said.

Wa All Stars will be crowned champions on Sunday after the final league game against Sekondi Hasaacas.

