UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid fan died celebrating Alvaro Morata's winner

According to Costacomunicaciones one Real Madrid fan jumped out of his chair at a bar called 'El bon gust' to celebrate Morata's winner, he sadly suffered a heart-attack.

According to a witness, 'the man got up to celebrate the goal and then he suddenly collapsed'.

The local police and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene where they tried to save the victim's life, but were unsuccessful. The owner of the bar has shut the establishment for the time being and was too upset to comment on the events.

