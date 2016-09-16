Ghana and Schalke defender Baba Rahman speaks about flying start in Germany

Rahman Baba's goal in the 75th minute secured Schalke's 1-0 win over OGC Nice on Thursday evening.

The Ghanaian international spoke to schalke04.de about his goal, the Europa League opener and the atmosphere in the team.

Abdul Rahman Baba, congratulations on your goal!

Thank you! But the fact we won is more important.

You were the match-winner thanks to your strike. Can you describe to us your emotions?

I am proud and overjoyed as I'm not really known as a goal-scorer, I tried to be in the past but it never worked out. It was my first goal in the Europa League. Even though there was an aspect of luck in the goal, I don't care - the ball went in.How important was the win for the team?

Very important as the first games in the Bundesliga haven't gone as planned. The victory in Nice gives us confidence for the upcoming challenge in Berlin. We'll get stronger week by week and be able to better execute the coach's plans.

How is the atmosphere in the team after the triumph?

Of course it's very good. We have a great team where there's good competition for places, everyone gives everything in training. That's good for the team's overall quality and will show in our results, I'm happy to be part of this team.

