Asante Kotoko caretaker coach Michael Osei suspends SIX players ahead of final league clash

Interim Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei has confirmed suspending six players including outcast goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi for breaking camp rules.

Others punished by the coach are Theophilius Nyame, Emmanuel Asante, Samuel Kyere, Atta Kusi and Ahmed Adams.

But Kyere has been demoted to the U-17 team and fined by the club for writing something unacceptable on his Facebook wall.

It is unknown if Osei's decision to wield the disciplinary axe has got anything to do with the team's 5-3 defeat at AshantiGold on Wednesday.

"It is true. I have suspended six players," Osei told Nhyira FM.

"Samuel Kyere, Emmanuel Asante, Eric Ofori Antwi, Ahmed Adams, Atta Kusi and Theophilius Nyame but with Samuel Kyere, he has been demoted to the U-17 team and have been fined by the club as well.

"I am a disciplined coach and I want to exercise to the players because I always tell them that to play for Kotoko is a big honor to you as a player."

Kotoko host WAFA on Sunday needing a win to seal a Top 4 slot.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com