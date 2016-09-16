Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 16:40 CET

West Brom track free agent Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari


West Bromwich Albion are looking at the possibility of signing free agent Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari to augment their squad after failing to bring in Malaga star Ignacio Camacho this summer.

Manager Tony Pulis is looking at the prospect of signing the former AC Milan and Inter enforcer to bring some stability at the heart of the park.

Muntari is a free agent after his contract with Saudi side Al Ittihad expired and hugely regarded as the man who could be the missing piece in the Baggies side this term.

The former AC Milan and Inter midfielder, 32, has Premier League experience having played for Portsmouth and Sunderland.

The powerful Ghana midfielder is technically proficient central midfielder who operates best as a box to box man.

Muntari is an all round midfielder who can offer a goal threat, and would represent a boost to Pulis' ranks in that respect.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Those who cannot increase u will inevitably decrease u.
By: Anita Owusu Boateng
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img