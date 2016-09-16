West Brom track free agent Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari



West Bromwich Albion are looking at the possibility of signing free agent Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari to augment their squad after failing to bring in Malaga star Ignacio Camacho this summer.

Manager Tony Pulis is looking at the prospect of signing the former AC Milan and Inter enforcer to bring some stability at the heart of the park.

Muntari is a free agent after his contract with Saudi side Al Ittihad expired and hugely regarded as the man who could be the missing piece in the Baggies side this term.

The former AC Milan and Inter midfielder, 32, has Premier League experience having played for Portsmouth and Sunderland.

The powerful Ghana midfielder is technically proficient central midfielder who operates best as a box to box man.

Muntari is an all round midfielder who can offer a goal threat, and would represent a boost to Pulis' ranks in that respect.

