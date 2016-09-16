Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 16 September 2016 16:37 CET

CK Akunnor applauds All Stars on title win

By MyJoyOnline

Dreams FC coach has Charles Akunnor lauded All Stars for winning their first ever league title.

The WA-based clinched the title with a game to spare on Wednesday after beating Aduana Stars 2-1 at the WA Park.

Despite the game being marred by controversies, All Stars managed to secure the famous win which earned them the title.

And for CK Akunnor All Stars deserve the title.
“For me they deserve it because they have done so well and I want to congratulate them for winning,” Akunnor told Joy FM.

“I have been to WA couple of times and I must tell you that for these guys to be travelling around to play wee k in week out, we must respect that.

“As a coach I respect the technical team and the guys, they have done a good job.” He added.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Kow Appiah

