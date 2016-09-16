All Stars title triumph will motivate teams in Northern Ghana - Mahama Ayariga

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Mahama Ayariga has added his voice to All Stars league triumph, claiming the historic feat achieved by the Northern Blues will motivate teams in Northern Ghana to do well.

The WA-based club became the first team to win the league after edging Aduana Stars 2-1 in a thrilling penultimate clash at the WA park.

“I am very impressed with their performance and it was something that I have said by my own observation that when it comes to the league, any team that is well organize can pull a surprise like what Wa All Stars have done.’’ He said to Joy FM

“If you look at the level of the coach, I am not surprised that they have been able to win the league. I know other teams can equally do this and I am urging the other teams that with proper organization and proper resources, they can also win the league.

Wa All Stars will represent the country in next year’s CAF Champions League

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Kow Appiah