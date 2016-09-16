Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 16:37 CET

All Stars title triumph will motivate teams in Northern Ghana - Mahama Ayariga

By MyJoyOnline

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Mahama Ayariga has added his voice to All Stars league triumph, claiming the historic feat achieved by the Northern Blues will motivate teams in Northern Ghana to do well.

The WA-based club became the first team to win the league after edging Aduana Stars 2-1 in a thrilling penultimate clash at the WA park.

“I am very impressed with their performance and it was something that I have said by my own observation that when it comes to the league, any team that is well organize can pull a surprise like what Wa All Stars have done.’’ He said to Joy FM

“If you look at the level of the coach, I am not surprised that they have been able to win the league. I know other teams can equally do this and I am urging the other teams that with proper organization and proper resources, they can also win the league.

Wa All Stars will represent the country in next year’s CAF Champions League

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Kow Appiah

Sports News

our mind as overwhelmed by a power that do not able to be defined where could ANGELS to believe in, everything, everyone seemed walk away
By: Abel Belo da Silva
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img