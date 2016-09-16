Kotoko suspends six players

Under-fire Kotoko caretaker manager Michael Osei has confirmed suspending six players for failing to comply with camp rules.

Osei will not use the six players in Kotoko’s final league clash against WAFA at the Baba Yara stadium.

Midfielder Theophilius Nyame, Emmanuel Asante, Samuel Kyere, Atta Kusi, Ahmed Adams and Ofori Antwi are the suspended players.

However, Kyere has been demoted to the U-17 team and fined for writing something unacceptable on his Facebook wall.

"It is true. I have suspended six players," Osei told Nhyira FM.

"Samuel Kyere, Emmanuel Asante, Eric Ofori Antwi, Ahmed Adams, Atta Kusi and Theophilius Nyame but with Samuel Kyere, he has been demoted to the U-17 team and have been fined by the club as well.

"I am a disciplined coach and I want to exercise to the players because I always tell them that to play for Kotoko is a big honor to you as a player."

Kotoko host WAFA on Sunday needing a win to seal a Top 4 slot.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports