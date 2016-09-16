Ghana Premier League Preview: Hearts of Oak eye top-four finish in Bekwai

New Edubiase will host Hearts of Oak in the final game of the 2016 Ghana Premier League at the Bekwai Park on Sunday.

The Bekwai based side after spending eight seasons in the domestic top-flight championship will be saying good bye to the Ghana Premier League after being relegated with three games to spare but they can determine Hearts of Oak's top-four fate.

The 2013 FA Cup champions in their last game against Ebusua Dwarfs were thrashed 5-1 by Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Phobians after losing 0-1 at home to Medeama last Wednesday dropped to the fourth position with 45 points on the log sheet and they are two points better than their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko who lie fifth on the table.

New Edubiase in the first round lost 1-0 to the Phobians after Samuel Yeboah's late strike broke their hearts.

Edubaise shot stopper Ben Mensah in an interview with Pulse.com.gh said though they have been relegated but they want to put up spirited performance against the Phobians.

'We have been relegated but we have to give a good account of ourselves, we have to play for pride and also avenged our first round loss,' said Mensah.

'We have disappointed our fans, we have learned from the mistakes, we will bounced back strongly because Edubiase real position in Ghana football is the Premiership.'

Hearts of Oak after the failing to win the league they are now targeting a top-four finish, and the club's general captain Thomas Abbey believes it is achievable.

'We couldn't win the league, the only thing we can do to make our fans happy is to finish among the top-four clubs. We have to beat Edubiase on Sunday in order to achieve that target,' Abbey told Pulse.com.gh .

HEAD TO HEAD

The two sides have met 13 times in the Ghana premier league since New Edubiase got promoted to the elite division in the 2009/10 season. The Phobians have won seven times. Lost four and drawn 2.

28 goals have been scored in their 12 meetings, the Accra giants have netted 18 times and conceded 10 times.

2009 / 2010

Hearts 1-0 Edubiase [Don Bortey]

Edubiase 0-0 Hearts

2010 / 2011

Hearts 0-1 Edubiase

Edubiase 0-2 Hearts

2011 / 2012

Hearts 2-0 Edubiase

Edubiase 2-0 Hearts

2012 / 2013

Hearts 5-2 Edubiase

Edubiase 1-2 Hearts

2013 / 2014

Edubiase 0-2 Hearts

Hearts 2-2 Edubiase

2014 / 2015

Hearts 1 - 2 Edubiase

Edubiase 1-2 Hearts

2015/2016

Hearts 1 -0 Edubiase



