Kevin Boateng backtracks, reveals desire to end career at boyhood club Hertha Berlin



Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng wants to end his career at boyhood club Hertha Berlin, seven months after vowing NEVER to play for any German outfit.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed an electrifying start to life at the Spanish side scoring two goals in two matches.

The former AC Milan man says he will wants to end his career at his native Berlin where he started playing football.

"I regret that I started too late to be professional, to live professionally. I think my career might have gone a completely different way,"

"In Berlin all started. It would be overwhelming when it comes to an end there. But this is a dream."

Boateng's recent claim is in sharp contrast with his earlier stance of not playing for any German club following his turbulent two years at Schalke 04.

After emerging from the Hertha feeder teams, Boateng played for Hertha BSC II for two seasons.

He was promoted to the Hertha first team squad in the 2005-06 season.

The Ghanaian has since played for English sides Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur as well as German outfits Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04.

