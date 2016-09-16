WA All Stars to be crowned champions in Sekondi on Sunday

Champions elect of the premier league Wa All Stars will be crowned in their final league match of the season on Sunday, the Premier League Board has confirmed.

All Stars will play as guest of already relegated Hasaacas at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi, and the new, glittering trophy alongside medals will be handed to the new kings.

The Northern Blues joined the exclusive list of league champions following a 2-1 win over close competitor Aduana Stars at the WA park last Wednesday.

They are now three points ahead of Aduana Stars going into the final game of the season, and the head-to-head rule means second-placed Aduana cannot win the league even if All Stars lose to Hasaacas by any margin.

