Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 13:40 CET

WA All Stars to be crowned champions in Sekondi on Sunday

Champions elect of the premier league Wa All Stars will be crowned in their final league match of the season on Sunday, the Premier League Board has confirmed.

All Stars will play as guest of already relegated Hasaacas at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi, and the new, glittering trophy alongside medals will be handed to the new kings.

The Northern Blues joined the exclusive list of league champions following a 2-1 win over close competitor Aduana Stars at the WA park last Wednesday.

They are now three points ahead of Aduana Stars going into the final game of the season, and the head-to-head rule means second-placed  Aduana cannot win the league even if All Stars lose to Hasaacas by any margin.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Who never have a part should cut his or her coat accoding to his or her size. For the best in life.
By: Akos
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img