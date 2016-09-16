Eto'o defends Xavi over Ronaldo jibe

The former Barcelona attacker says the only reason the Spanish midfielder did not win the highly-coveted prize is because it is unfair, insisting he deserves more respect

Samuel Eto'o has backed up Xavi in the war of words with Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Xavi recently stated that even though he feels Ronaldo is an "extraordinary" player, the Portugal international is nowhere near the level of Lionel Messi as the Barcelona forward is superior to all his rivals.

The ex-Spain international's comments prompted an angry response from Ronaldo, who was quick to point out he had won the Ballon d'Or three times, whereas Xavi has never lifted the prestigious individual award, before adding the midfielder was merely looking to make headlines at his expense.

Eto'o was not impressed by Ronaldo's jibe, though, and believes the unfairness of the award is the only reason Xavi has never won it.

"Had the Ballon d'Or been a fair award, Xavi would have won it five or six times," Eto'o told El Larguero.

"Xavi deserves all the respect in the world."