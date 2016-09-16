Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 16 September 2016 12:55 CET

Late Ben Koufie honoured jn Botswana with a memorial service

The late Ben Kouffie has been honoured in Botswana with a memorial service by the Botswana Football Association.

The former GFA President, who died a few months ago worked for Botswana FA during his active days.

The late Koufie will be laid to rest on Saturday  with final funeral rites set to take place.

The astute football administrator and ex-footballer was once the coach of the Black Stars as well.

