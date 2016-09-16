Late Ben Koufie honoured jn Botswana with a memorial service

The late Ben Kouffie has been honoured in Botswana with a memorial service by the Botswana Football Association.

The former GFA President, who died a few months ago worked for Botswana FA during his active days.

The late Koufie will be laid to rest on Saturday with final funeral rites set to take place.

The astute football administrator and ex-footballer was once the coach of the Black Stars as well.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com