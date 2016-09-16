Hamburg boosted by injury return of Ghanaian starlet Gideon Jung ahead of RB Leipzig on Saturday



Hamburg have been boosted by news that Ghanaian starlet Gideon Jung will be available for their Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Jung, 21, has been out injured with a hamstring injury for the past three weeks.

The youngster suffered the setback during their season's opener against FC Ingolstadt.

Hamburg manager Bruno Labbadia has confirmed the defensive specialist appears good after returning to training.

"Gideon has been training SINCE Wednesday and with him it looks good." he said

He will be making his 20th Bundesliga appearance if he is selected for the game at the Volksparkstadion.

