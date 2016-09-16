Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 16 September 2016 12:55 CET

Hamburg boosted by injury return of Ghanaian starlet Gideon Jung ahead of RB Leipzig on Saturday


Hamburg have been boosted by news that Ghanaian starlet Gideon Jung will be available for their Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Jung, 21, has been out injured with a hamstring injury for the past three weeks.

The youngster suffered the setback during their season's opener against  FC Ingolstadt.

Hamburg manager Bruno Labbadia has confirmed the defensive specialist appears good after returning to training.

"Gideon has been training SINCE Wednesday and with him it looks good." he said

He will be making his 20th Bundesliga appearance if he is selected for the game at the Volksparkstadion.

To learn the key to be happy is to believe you are always happy.
By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
