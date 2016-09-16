PHOTOS: Permafix, Don Simon organize end of season party for Ashgold

Sponsors of Ghana premier league outfit Ashgold, Premafix and Don Simon treated playing the club to a mini-party on Thursday afternoon.

The Lunch organised was to refresh players as an end of the season party.

The entire playing body of the Club, the Technical team and Management attended at Anyinam Lodge.

The miners managed to escape relegation after defeating Kotoko 5-3 last Wednesday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com