Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 12:41 CET

All Stars Condemn Commey Beating

By Daily Guide

Wa All Stars have condemned the physical attack inflicted on Aduana Stars Chief Executive Albert Commey during their ill-fated decisive Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Commey received a few walking slaps from irate All Stars supporters at the Malik Jabir Park.

The fans are reported to have descended on him after he complained bitterly after All Stars were awarded a controversial penalty – which eventually handed them the Premier League crown.

But the club has issued a statement condemning the act.

“Management of Wa All Stars expresses our disappointment by alleged scenes of disorder in Wa yesterday and condemn such behaviour,” All Stars CEO Seth Oduro Nyarko wrote.

“We however leave it to the authorities to deal with.”

The former Hearts spokesperson was driven to the Wa Police Hospital where he was assessed and offered preliminary treatment.

Sports News

"DON'T PRETEND TO BE BLIND JUST BECAUSE YOU WANT PEOPLE TO SHOW YOU THE WAY!"
By: STEPHEN OPOKU MENSAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img