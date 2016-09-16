Mess Tennis Shows Love To Needy …On Sallah Day

Samuel Ampadu-Kyei, President of Mess Tennis (left) presenting the items to Mr. Modesto Ayiwoli

THE EDWENEASE Rehabilitation Center in Kumasi, has taken delivery of assortment of items valued at a whopping GH¢ 10,000.

Members of the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club in Kumasi made the donation as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The items presented to the home included food items, soft drinks, toiletries and quantities of plastic chairs, just to mention a few.

The presentation ceremony took place on Monday, which was declared a national holiday to mark the Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations of Muslims.

It is the policy of Mess Tennis Club to donate to one of the foster homes in the country during national holidays.

Samuel Ampadu-Kyei aka 'Kyikyiss', President of Mess Tennis, stated that the club believes that helping the needy is what mankind should do.

According to him, members of the club had over the years supported orphanages during national holidays, saying “we shall sustain that positive act.”

The Officer in charge of the Center, Mr. Modesto Ayiwoli, bemoaned that government's subvention to the home is woefully inadequate.

He therefore said donations from individuals and corporate organizations had sustained the home so far, commending Mess Tennis for their love.

Mr. Ayiwoli promised that the items received would be put to judicious use, appealing to other organizations to emulate the shining example of Mess Tennis.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi