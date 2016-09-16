Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 16 September 2016 12:10 CET

Andre Ayew 'progressing well' as Ghana star starts running in training

Crocked West Ham United star Andre Ayew gave his early return a boost after he started running in training this week.

The Ghana international suffered a thigh injury last month on his debut during the Hammers opening English Premier League match at Chelsea.

He has been making progress alongside Aaron Cresswell who has been out with a knee injury.

The duo are expected to return in late November but have already started running as they step up their rehabilitation programmes.

Stijn Vandenbroucke, Head of Medical and Sports Science at West Ham, said: "Aaron Cresswell and Andre Ayew are both progressing very well and have both been running this week as they continue their recoveries from a knee and thigh injury respectively."

Sports News

