Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 12:10 CET

Ghanaian international Nasiru Mohammed extends Hacken contract by 4 years

Ghanaian forward Nasiru Mohammed has extended his contract with Swedish giants BK Hacken by four years.

The former Rainbow FC forward joined the Swedish giants in 2012 on a three year deal and has extended his stay for a further four years.

Mohammed has been in an impressive form for his side this season and has been rewarded with the contract extension.

French giants Marseille were reported to be interested in the Ghanaiam international before he decided to to put pen to paper.

The former Ghana U20 star has been knocking KN the doors of the Black Stars for a call up with his impressive play since moving to Sweden.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

By wisdom a house is built; but it is by understanding is established
By: RICHARD ODOOM
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img