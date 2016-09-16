Ghanaian international Nasiru Mohammed extends Hacken contract by 4 years

Ghanaian forward Nasiru Mohammed has extended his contract with Swedish giants BK Hacken by four years.

The former Rainbow FC forward joined the Swedish giants in 2012 on a three year deal and has extended his stay for a further four years.

Mohammed has been in an impressive form for his side this season and has been rewarded with the contract extension.

French giants Marseille were reported to be interested in the Ghanaiam international before he decided to to put pen to paper.

The former Ghana U20 star has been knocking KN the doors of the Black Stars for a call up with his impressive play since moving to Sweden.

