Sports News | 16 September 2016 10:40 CET

Baba Rahman: Ghanaian midfielder excited with first Schalke goal

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is over excited after scoring his debut goal for his German club, Schalke 04, in the UEFA Europa league match against OGC Nice on Thursday night.

Schalke, who were the better side on the night, managed to score the only goal of the match in the 75th minute through the Chelsea loanee shot from the side of the box found the bottom left corner. Read more: Baba Rahman scores winner against Balotelli's Nice

play Rahman celebrates scoring the 75th minute goal against Nice on Thursday night

Sports News

