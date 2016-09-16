Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Wa All Stars will sparkle in CAF Champions League- General Manager Seth Panwum

Wa All Stars General Manager Seth Panwum says the Ghanaian champions have the qualities to play and make a huge impact in the 2017 CAF Champions League.

The Northern Blues won the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday with one match to spare after beating Aduana Stars 2-1 at home.

That historic feat has secured a ticket to play in CAF's flagship inter-clubs competition.

"It will be our maiden edition, but we will make a greater impact because we are not just going to add to the numbers," Panwum told the Chronicle Newspaper.

"I am so grateful to the entire playing body and the technical team for their wonderful performance."

Wa All Stars will be decorated with their medals and trophy on Sunday when they face relegated Hasaacas in Sekondi.

