Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 08:36 CET

Baba Raman leads Schalke 04 to beat Barlotelli’s OGC Nice

By CitiFMonline

On-loan Baba Rahman's first goal for Schalke 04 on his Europa League debut gave the Royal Blues a 1-0 win over Mario Balotelli's OGC Nice away on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old slotted home after receiving an assist from Max Meyer with a quarter of an hour left for play.

Rahman fed Meyer on the left and continued his run to reach the young midfielder’s return ball before smashing it past Nice goalkeeper Cardinale.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration at the Allianz Riviera and was booked on 32 minutes.

Schalke's next Group I match will be against Red Bull Salzburg in two weeks time.


By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Sports News

you are a devil and you dont know what the bible entails,bad man.
By: Bill,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img