Sports News | 16 September 2016 07:40 CET

Ghana defender Baba Rahman feels elated after scoring maiden Europa League goal

Ghana international defender Baba Rahman says he feels elated after scoring his debut goal in the Europa League for Schalke 04 as the German side posted a 1-0 win over OGC Nice on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old slotted home after receiving an assist from Max Meyer with a quarter of an hour left for play and lasted the entire period of the game for the Bundesliga side.

Rahman fed Meyer on the left and continued his run to reach the young midfielder's return ball before smashing it past Nice goalkeeper Cardinale.

"This is my first Europa League goal and I am over the moon. We are getting stronger from week to week. We are getting better by implementing the ideas of the manager," he told reporters after the game.

Baba joined Schalke on loan from English giants Chelsea.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

