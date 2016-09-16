Europa League wrap: Zenit comeback, fastest goal, United, Inter beaten
The first UEFA Europa League group games did not disappoint thanks to Zenit's incredible comeback, the competition's fastest ever goal and surprise wins for Feyenoord and Hapoel Beer-Sheva.
Manchester United, many people's favourites to lift the trophy in Stockholm in May, began with a loss at Feyenoord but were not the only high-profile club to stumble, Inter humbled 2-0 at home by UEFA group stage debutants Beer-Sheva.
Zenit – three down with 14 minutes left – looked certain to become another major casualty but somehow snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Maccabi.
Beer-Sheva's fellow first-timers Zorya had to settle for a draw with Fenerbahçe, who equalised in added time, while Dundalk – even with ten men – came from behind to hold AZ and Sassuolo beat Athletic.
Elsewhere, OsmanlÄ±spor coach Mustafa ReÅŸit Akçay made it 19 UEFA club competition games without defeat courtesy of a 2-0 triumph over Steaua.
Matchday one results
QarabaÄŸ 2-2 Liberec
Feyenoord 1-0 Manchester United
Zorya 1-1 Fenerbahçe
Young Boys 0-1 Olympiacos
APOEL 2-1 Astana
Mainz 1-1 St-Étienne
Anderlecht 3-1 Gabala
AZ 1-1 Dundalk
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-4 Zenit
PlzeÅˆ 1-1 Roma
Astra 2-3 Austria Wien
Rapid Wien 3-2 Genk
Sassuolo 3-0 Athletic
Standard Liège 1-1 Celta
Panathinaikos 1-2 Ajax
Konyaspor 0-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Braga 1-1 Gent
Salzburg 0-1 Krasnodar
Nice 0-1 Schalke
PAOK 0-0 Fiorentina
Internazionale 0-2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Southampton 3-0 Sparta Praha
OsmanlÄ±spor 2-0 Steaua
Villarreal 2-1 Zürich