Europa League wrap: Zenit comeback, fastest goal, United, Inter beaten

The first UEFA Europa League group games did not disappoint thanks to Zenit's incredible comeback, the competition's fastest ever goal and surprise wins for Feyenoord and Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Manchester United, many people's favourites to lift the trophy in Stockholm in May, began with a loss at Feyenoord but were not the only high-profile club to stumble, Inter humbled 2-0 at home by UEFA group stage debutants Beer-Sheva.

Zenit – three down with 14 minutes left – looked certain to become another major casualty but somehow snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Maccabi.

Beer-Sheva's fellow first-timers Zorya had to settle for a draw with Fenerbahçe, who equalised in added time, while Dundalk – even with ten men – came from behind to hold AZ and Sassuolo beat Athletic.

Elsewhere, OsmanlÄ±spor coach Mustafa ReÅŸit Akçay made it 19 UEFA club competition games without defeat courtesy of a 2-0 triumph over Steaua.

Matchday one results

QarabaÄŸ 2-2 Liberec

Feyenoord 1-0 Manchester United

Zorya 1-1 Fenerbahçe

Young Boys 0-1 Olympiacos

APOEL 2-1 Astana

Mainz 1-1 St-Étienne

Anderlecht 3-1 Gabala

AZ 1-1 Dundalk

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-4 Zenit

PlzeÅˆ 1-1 Roma

Astra 2-3 Austria Wien

Rapid Wien 3-2 Genk

Sassuolo 3-0 Athletic

Standard Liège 1-1 Celta

Panathinaikos 1-2 Ajax

Konyaspor 0-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Braga 1-1 Gent

Salzburg 0-1 Krasnodar

Nice 0-1 Schalke

PAOK 0-0 Fiorentina

Internazionale 0-2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Southampton 3-0 Sparta Praha

OsmanlÄ±spor 2-0 Steaua

Villarreal 2-1 Zürich