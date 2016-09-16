Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 16 September 2016 00:10 CET

Europa League: Mubarak Wakaso sent off in injury time as Panathinaikos lose at home

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was sent off in injury time as Panathinaikos slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Ajax Amsterdam in their Europa League Group G opener.

The Ghana international was marched off the field after accumulating two yellow cards.

Wakaso was first booked on 62 minutes and got into trouble again in the second minute of additional time.

He was the third player to be sent off in the match after his teammate Ivan Ivanov and Ajax's Hakim Ziyech.

