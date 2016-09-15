Survival Sunday: Permutations for Premier League survival dogfight

The dust is beginning to settle on Wa All Stars’ (Ghana Leicester City) league triumph. While many have showered praises on the team for their battling display which included victories at Dormaa and Accra (well, not much of a fortress for Hearts but they opened the way for teams to enjoy themselves against the Phobians with a 3-1 victory), others have just accused pointing fingers at the ill manner at which they crawled their way to the title. In all honesty, he who is without sin, should cast the first stone.

On that note, we turn our attention to the bottom half where one more slot will be decided as to which team will be relegated. Hasaacas and Edubiase have paid for their woeful year and will be in the wilderness next season. But who joins them on Sunday?

The table has as many as five teams (Dwarfs, Inter Allies, Chelsea, Liberty and Techiman City) in danger of going down but in reality, either Inter Allies, Techiman City or Liberty will go down.

These are all made with the assumption that: Techiman City beat Chelsea, Dwarfs and Inter Allies lose, they all have 37 points. Four teams tied on 37.

Should Dwarfs, Inter Allies and Chelsea pick a point or more, they are safe.

These are the rules concerning the head to head

14.1 Greater number of points obtained in the matches between the concerned teams;

14.2 Best goal difference in the matches between the concerned teams;

14.3 Greater number of goals scored in the group matches between the concerned teams;

14.4 Greater number of away goals scored in the direct matches between the concerned teams;

14.5 Goal difference in all the group matches;

14.6 Greatest number of goals scored in all the group matches;

14.7 A drawing of lots by the Organising Committee of CAF.

It will be applicable from 14.5 since several teams are involved

Why are Dwarfs safe?

Dwarfs have 37 points, (same as Inter Allies and Chelsea) and Techiman City, who occupy the last relegation slot have 34 . Dwarfs have a better head to head against all teams with the exception of Techiman City and Chelsea. In this scenario where four teams are involved, goal difference plays a role, Techiman have -9 now, Dwarfs have -2. We seriously are not expecting a cricket scoreline this weekend. Keep calm Cape Coast folks, we will have Elmina Sharks and Dwarfs all in the league.

…and Chelsea?

Chelsea are in a similar situation to Dwarfs. They have 37 points , have a better head to head record against Dwarfs but not Inter Allies. This counts for nothing if multiple teams are on the head to head. Chelsea’s goal difference stands at -5, only defeat by two goals or more to Techiman City (-9) will see them go down. And they play at the Golden City Park…..

So now Liberty…

For Liberty, their calculations could not have been any simple. Win and stay in the league. If they win, they have 38 points, and Techiman City irrespective of their results will not be able to catch them. The Dansoman side face a home test against Bechem United.

Now the complicated situations…

Inter Allies

Inter Allies have 37 points and face Aduana Stars in Dormaa. In principle, Inter Allies are safe but they must be wary of Aduana. The Dormaa side could either be bereft of confidence after coming so close to the title or they could be looking to close out the season in grand style. If they turn on the style, they could score four or five just as Dreams, Hasaacas and Medeama suffered. That could open the door for Techiman City who can ‘mysteriously’ flog Chelsea. That should also be precarious for Chelsea. In principle, they are safe but they can confirm that with a point in Dormaa.

Techiman City..

This is the most difficult survival act for all the teams in the scrap. Techiman City need to beat Chelsea convincingly, and hope Aduana do likewise to Inter Allies and Liberty fail to Bechem United. Their destiny does not lie in their hands. All the best though.

Follow Kweku on Twitter: @nana_odum. Get more updates on Facebook/Twitter with the #JoySports hashtag

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin