Hearts fans disappointed after loss to Medeama

By Angela Ayimbire, GNA

Accra, Sept 15, GNA - Fans of Accra Hearts of Oak have expressed disappointment after their darling club lost 0-1 to Medeama in the penultimate clash of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

This resulted in the embittered fans booing the Club's Chief Executive Vincent Sowah- Odotei after the game, for the club's current position after the exit of Japanese Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

The stadium was barely empty as the Phobians battled fiercely with Medeama FC, with the fans attributing the low turnout to the abysmal performances of the club lately.

The fans told the GNA sports that the low attendance was also due to spectators fears that the players will disappoint on the day.

Stephen Donkor, a supporter, said 'the performance of the club had not been good of late. I think they could have done better with this match since it's the last home game for Accra Hearts of Oak. I hope they turn things around and do better next season'.

Another Phobian fan also said 'Expectations were high before the game but this performance was just nothing to write home about. I wish them luck next time even though I'm disappointed in my team with all the enthusiasm I came here with'.

Zak Mohammed said 'I think the fans have been disappointed, Hearts of Oak always put up a poor performance anytime we come to the stadium and we are fed up. Management needs to sit up and revamp the team and make it better and attractive for supporters.

'I think Medeama deserves the win today. Hearts of oak started the league well but they are now disappointing Inusah Musah's performance and a couple of other players was laudable though, but the fans deserve better'.

Hearts currently occupies the fourth position with 45 points and will play as guest to New Edubiase on Sunday.

GNA