Sports News | 15 September 2016 22:40 CET

Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing abandons goal king dream, keen on survival

Liberty Professionals star Latif Atta Blessing has chosen survival over being top scorer of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.

The Scientific Soccer Lads slipped into the relegation zone after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Inter Allies.

Liberty need a win in their final match against Bechem United to remain safe- that is if other results go their way.

"My focus now is to help my team avoid relegation rather than winning the top scorer award," he told Footballghana.com

"I don't think I will be glad if I become the top scorer and my team exits the league."

Blessing is second on the scorers chart with 13 goals; one behind leader Yahaya Mohammed.

By Nuhu Adams

