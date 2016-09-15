Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
15 September 2016

Ghanaian players in Europa League: Frank Acheampong, Alfred Duncan taste wins; Twumasi's FK Astana lose

There were mixed results for Ghanaian players on the opening day of the Europa League Group stage on Thursday.

Ghana international Frank Acheampong played the entire duration as Anderlecht beat Azerbaijani side FK Qabala 3-1 at home.

Youngster Emmanuel Sowah was an unused substitute the Stade Constant Vanden Stock.

Striker Patrick Twumasi came off the bench in the 57 th  minute for FK Astana who lost 2-1 at Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia.

Italian side Sassuolo beat Spanish side Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at the Stadio CittÃ  del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia with Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan coming off the bench in the 74 th  minute.

Inaki Williams was handed a starting role but was replaced after 54 minutes for the visitors.

Bernard Kumordzi warmed the bench as Genk lost 3-2 at Rapid Wien.

Ghanaian teenager Timothy Fosu-Mensah was on the bench as Manchester United slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Feyenoord.





