Ghanaian striker Richard Mensah signs two-year contract with Goan side FC Bardez



Ghanaian striker Richard Mensah has joined Goan top-flight side FC Bardez on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old has signed for the Indian on a two-year deal.

The youngster had a trial session with Indian lower-tier side Mohammedan FC last month.

But caught the attention of his new employers after a trial.

He is expected to be key for the side this term.

The former D'international striker is a prolific goal scorer with superb dribbling skills. His ability to use both feet makes very quick on the ball .

He is also a good passer of the ball and has good vision for incisive through balls. His physical presence and height gives him a good aerial advantage as well as the stamina to play as a soloist upfront.

He is equally creative and quick on the break as he is confident too. He is tactically gifted as well as he can also play on the wings.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com