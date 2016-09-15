Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 15 September 2016 19:40 CET

CAF Champions League prospect served as motivation for us, Wa All Stars striker Paul Asare


Wa All Stars striker Paul de Vries Asare says the CAF Champions League prospect served as the impetus for their Premier League success this season.

All Stars needed a late penalty strike from Saddick Alhassan to edge Aduana Stars 2-1 at home to clinch their first ever Premier League crown.

And experienced attacker Paul de Vries Asare says the prospect of playing in Africa elite inter-club competition served as an intrinsic motivation for his team.

"Going to compete in the CAF Champions League was our motivation going into the game against Aduana Stars" he expressed.

"Playing in the continental showpiece will give us exposure to the rest of the World.

"We hope to get overseas contracts through the CAF Champions League".

