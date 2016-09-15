Asante Kotoko partner with Goil to give fans free fuel

The Ghana Oil Company (Goil) and managers of Kotoko will on Saturday, September 17, 2016 give gallons of fuel free of charge to Kotoko supporters in Kumasi and its surrounding towns.

The free distribution of fuel will start at 10am and end at 12 noon at the renovated Goil fuel station close to Santasi roundabout, Kumasi.

Asantekotokosc.com understands that, supporters would have to show their Kotoko supporters' ID card to qualify for the free fuel.

Fans will also be eligible for the free petroleum product if they have the recently launched Goil-Kotoko sticker on their vehicles.

The kind gesture from the distinguished club sponsor and management will come 24hours before the team's last 2015/16 Premier League match, which will be against WAFA at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Source: Asantekotokosc.com



