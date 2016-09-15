Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 15 September 2016 18:55 CET

Wa All Stars coach Enos Adepa not happy with points accumulation despite winning Premier League crown


Wa All Stars coach Enos Kwame Adepa insists he's not content with his side's accrued  by his side as they clinched their first ever Ghana Premier League crown on Wednesday.

He side fell short of the anticipated 60 points build up to win the historic title at home.

All Stars managed a nervy 2-1 win over Aduana Stars to claim the title which ha been shrouded in huge controversy.

"Personally I'm not enthused about the points we amassed even we have emerged winners of the league" he told reporters.

"We targeted 60 or 60 plus points, we couldn't achieve that and is very worrying but as a small club with less expectations targeting such number of points was always going to be very difficult to achieve".

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

It is better not to create problems for yourself.But analise the ways f resolving problems.
By: Nicholas Essilfie
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img