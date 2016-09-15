Wa All Stars coach Enos Adepa not happy with points accumulation despite winning Premier League crown



Wa All Stars coach Enos Kwame Adepa insists he's not content with his side's accrued by his side as they clinched their first ever Ghana Premier League crown on Wednesday.

He side fell short of the anticipated 60 points build up to win the historic title at home.

All Stars managed a nervy 2-1 win over Aduana Stars to claim the title which ha been shrouded in huge controversy.

"Personally I'm not enthused about the points we amassed even we have emerged winners of the league" he told reporters.

"We targeted 60 or 60 plus points, we couldn't achieve that and is very worrying but as a small club with less expectations targeting such number of points was always going to be very difficult to achieve".

