Wa All Stars hero Saddick Alhassan elated with side's Premier League success



Wa All Stars striker Saddick Alhassan has been left overjoyed by his match-winner which handed the side their first Premier League success in the club's history.

The Northern-based side recorded a vital 2-1 win over Aduana Stars to clinch the ultimate diadem on Wednesday.

And the youngster, who scored the match winner via the spot kick has been left humbled.

"Right now if I'm to tell you how I feel I will be lying to you.

I don't think words can describe my feelings right now" he said.

"It have been a marathon season and we were motivated by target we set before the start of the season".

"That was to finish in top four and we had the opportunity to win the league which we have don't that.

"I think today we have turned doubters to be believers".

All Stars will represent Ghana at next year's CAF Champions League.

By Nuhu Adams



