Sadiq Alhassan: Kotoko's rejected stone has becomes Wa All Stars' cornerstone

Psalm 118:22 reads, 'The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.' This statement can be attributed to Wa All Stars box to box midfielder Sadiq Alhassan whose goal won the 2016 Ghana Premier League title for the club.

Alhassan started his lower-tier football career with now Premier League side Dreams FC four seasons ago during the Kweiman based side days in the country's third-tier.

Alhassan's in-depth knowledge in the game caught the attention of several Ghana Premier League clubs but it was Asante Kotoko who won the race for his signature prior to the 2013/14 league season.

For the 22-year-old workaholic midfielder, it was a dream come true joining one of the biggest clubs in Ghana but he had to battle for a place in the team by competing with experienced players such as Michael Akuffo, Stephen Oduro and Richard Mpong, he was relegated to the bench throughout the season.

Kotoko then transferred Alhassan to Wa All Stars ahead of the start of the 2014/15 Premier League season. He became a household name in Wa in his debut season as the club finished 10th with 41 points at the end of the season.

His wonderful display earned him a place at the Black Meteors (Ghana's U-23) as they took part in the 2015 All African Games held in Congo Brazzaville but the team failed to progress from their group.

Alhassan after gaining a national team experience returned to Wa All Stars with a bang as he formed a solid partnership with Kofi Yeboah in Wa All Stars' midfield - their partnership posed a lot of threat to other midfielders in the game. READ ALSO: Wa MP to support Ghana Premier League champions

Alhassan's side began the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League on a good note amassing seven points after three games. The race for the league title was keenly contested and it has to be decided on the penultimate game of the season when his team hosted Aduana Stars in Wa on Wednesday (September 14).

It was a tension game as the two sides needed the three points badly. Wa All Stars drew the first blood through Paul Asare Devris. The lead was short lived as Bright Adjei stunned the Wa giants with the equalizer.

Before the break Richard Arthur failed to the restored the home side's lead after he missed from the spot. Alhassan's side came into second half strongly as they pelted Aduana Stars with a lot of attacks and with 12 minutes left on the clock referee Ali Ahassan awarded Wa All Stars' another penalty after Asare Devris was fouled in Aduana's penalty box.

There was panic has to which player will take the kick, and it was Kotoko rejected stone [Sadiq Alhassan] who mustered that courage to send Aduana's goalie the wrong way. That goal from Alhassan gave Wa All Stars their first Premier League title with one game to spare. Wa All Stars lead the log sheet with 51 points, three points better than Aduana Stars and also have better head to head record than the Dormaa based side.

Indeed Alhassan has brought joy to the people of Wa and he is now the cornerstone in the lives of many.

