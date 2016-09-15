Ghana Premier League new boys Elmina Sharks unveil home and away kits ahead of debut season



Elmina Sharks have released their new home and away kits ahead of their debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Sharks, owned by top Ghanaian politician Paa Kwesi Nduom, secured their qualification after topping Zone II of the GN Bank Division One.

The club will hope the new kit will inspire their players ahead of next season.

The shirt features a tailored collar and sweeping yellow placket.

Coach Jonas Amissah will hoping his players will step up to the plate in the elite division.

