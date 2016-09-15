Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 15 September 2016 17:25 CET

Ghana Premier League new boys Elmina Sharks unveil home and away kits ahead of debut season


Elmina Sharks have released their new home and away kits ahead of their debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Sharks, owned by top Ghanaian politician Paa Kwesi Nduom, secured their qualification after topping Zone II of the GN Bank Division One.

The club will hope the new kit will inspire their players ahead of next season.

The shirt features a tailored collar and sweeping yellow placket.

Coach Jonas Amissah will hoping his players will step up to the plate in the elite division.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

'It's not a man's position which makes him noble,but his goodness and right treatment of others'
By: Lawrence Annan (LAR
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img