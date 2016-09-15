From playing barefoot on gravel roads with their township's locals watching on, to playing in sold-out stadiums around the world with a pair of sponsored boots - some of the past and present greats started with nothing but a dream.

Perhaps they never imagined their lives turning out the way it did, but their success stories can provide inspiration for today's youth.

Christian Atsu



play Christian Atsu

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh