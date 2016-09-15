Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 15 September 2016 16:40 CET

Medeama skipper Malik Akowuah man-of-the-match in Hearts win


Medeama captain Malik Akowuah was named man-of-the-match during his side's 1-0 win over Hearts in Accra.

The combative midfielder picked up the individual accolade after his impressive display at the heart of the park.

The former Ashantigold versatile man engineered his side fabolous performance against the Phobians in the capital.

Akowuah has been linked with a move to Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

Sports News

