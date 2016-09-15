Maxwell Konadu rubbishes claims he masterminded assault on Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey

Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has rubbished claims he masterminded the attack on Aduana Stars Chief Executive Albert Commey.

Konadu is alleged to have organised thugs to beat up the Aduana Stars chief during his side's ill-fated league clash against Wa All Stars at the Malik Jabir Park.

Commey was handed few walking slaps by irate supporters of the home side after he questioned the controversial penalty which handed All Stars a precious 2-1 win over the visitors.

But the Ghana assistant coach has dismissed the claims as untrue.

'I had so many calls from people that I was responsible for the unfortunate beating of Albert Commey,' he told Happy FM.

'I can state it clearly on this station that I have no knowledge of what happened because when the penalty was awarded I was on the verge of moving my car, hence I didn't see the penalty clearly.

'And, after the penalty was converted, I didn't get down from my car until I saw someone walking to my direction, who happened to be Albert Commey.

'From how he was talking, I decided to confront him but later changed my mind and chose to move my car from the area until I saw some fans approaching, and therefore I decided to drive away, but I think if he was beaten then it will be from the utterances he was making. But to say I was at the stadium when the incident happened, I'll say no.'

The win saw Wa All Stars emerging champions of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season for the first time in the club's history.

